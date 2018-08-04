A Singapore worker died and another became injured after an accident happened at a construction site in Kim Chuan Road (Defu South) on Friday afternoon, August 3.

On Saturday, JTC Corporation said in a statement that the accident took place at around 2.30 pm on Friday. He added that it happened when both the construction workers were hit by a piece of formwork that was being lowered to the ground. The police was alerted about the accident at around 2.42pm that happened in 23 Defu South Street 1.

After the incident, both of them were taken to the Changi General Hospital, located at 2 Simei Street 3, which is almost 13 minutes away from the accident spot. Police said that when the 30-year-old was sent to the hospital by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance, he was in an unconscious state. But later the medical authority pronounced him dead.

In the statement, JCT added that they are now working with the contractor to assist the family of the deceased and they are also assisting the Ministry of Manpower as well as the police in their investigations.

The police said that they have classified this case as an unnatural death.