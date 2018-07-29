Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) stated in a press release that the body of an off-duty Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman was found motionless in his bunk at Nee Soon Camp on Saturday, July 28.

As reported the serviceman, who was from the SAF Medical Training Institute, found hanging from a rope in his bunk. MINDEF also stated that when the paramedics from Singapore Civil Defence force (SCDF) reached the location and analysed the body of the man, they pronounced him dead on the spot at around 3.05 pm on Saturday.

In addition, the ministry also said the Defence ministry and SAF conveyed their deepest condolence to the family of the deceased. SAF is now assisting the family of the late serviceman's family in their time of grief.

However, since the death of the off-duty serviceman was unnatural, the police is still investigating the case.