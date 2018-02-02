After its successful venture in 20 other markets, Singapore-grown bike-sharing company oBike officially made its debut in Indonesia.

The company has signed several partnerships for its launch, including with Bandung city government, Ecotransport, and hotel association IHGMA. oBike is now available in Bandung and in areas of Bali including Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak. The service will soon be rolled out to other major cities in the country.

Commuters will now be able to download the oBike mobile app from Apple or Google Play Store. The app works the same way as in other countries where users will be able to use the bikes after a quick QR code scan.

Also Read: oBike rides the cryptocurrency bandwagon, unveils oCoins

In celebration of its launch, new users will be able to enjoy three free rides. After that, oBike will charge users IDR4,000 for every 30-minute ride.

oBike Indonesia Country Manager William T. said oBike made history in Indonesia as the first dockless bicycle sharing platform in the country.

"By having this bicycle-sharing solution, oBike provides Balinese and residents in Bandung an alternative mode to commute from home to work, school, and public transport station. Apart from a daily commute solution, residents and tourists can enjoy oBike for just a fun bike ride," he said.

William said the development of oBike provides a sustainable and convenient short-distance commuting solution, allowing people to save time and money and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

More so, he stressed oBike's support for the government's policy to reduce carbon emission.

"And in the next few years, we'll be seeing a significant transition where people will choose cycling a bicycle to start or complete their daily commuting activity," he said.

oBike has deployed more than 14,000 bikes in Singapore alone and has close to five million users in Southeast Asia. It has expanded its market in countries including Austria, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Spain, South Korea, Taiwan, and United Kingdom.