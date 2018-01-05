The Ministry of Education and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board has announced that the results of the 2017 Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (GCE O-Level) examination will be released on Jan 12.

In a joint press release, the authorities said that the students can collect their results from their schools at 2.30 pm next Friday.

The private candidates will be notified of their individual results by post. According to the press release, the result slips will be mailed on Jan 12 to the address provided by the candidates during the registration period.

Meanwhile, it added that those private candidates, who are eligible for SingPass, can use their account to get their results online from 2.30 pm on the same day.

The authorities also said that the students who are willing to apply for Junior Colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education can apply through the Joint Admissions Exercise. The process will open at 3 pm on Jan 12 until 4 pm on Jan 17.