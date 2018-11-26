A National University of Singapore (NUS) professor was caught on camera while over speeding in a Maserati along Lorong Chuan. After he admitted the accusation of dangerous driving, he was given the maximum fine of $5,000 on Monday.

The 50-year-old professor, Henry Yeung Wai Chung was arrested five days after he committed the offence on September 17 and faced driving ban for 13 months. After the identity of the Maserati driver was confirmed, NUS stated that it was aware of the incident.

As reported, the video was posted on a Facebook page called Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road. The footage clearly showed a black Maserati speeding towards a truck. The car also swerved abruptly to the right and scraped the road divider. Then the vehicle went against the traffic on the opposite side of the road and almost collided with a taxi and another car. The video also showed that after missing the possible collision, the black Maserati moved back to the correct lane. It also overtook a lorry and stopped in front of it.

However, the police stated that this incident did not cause any injuries but they asked all the motorists to drive safely and follow the traffic rules and regulations. In addition, they stated that the traffic police will not hesitate to take instant action against those motorists who endanger the safety of other road users.

The China-born Singaporean Yeung was working as an assistant professor at NUS from 1998 to 1999 and as per the university's website, earlier this year after his promotion, the accused was appointed as Distinguished Professor at the university.

As per the law, section 64(1) of the Road Traffic Act (RTA) suggests that the convicts of dangerous driving will face a fine up to $5,000 and/or up to 12 months' jail.

Examples of dangerous driving include:

Driving against the flow of traffic

Weaving in and out of traffic

Disobeying traffic signals

If such act causes another person to die, then the accused driver will be guilty of a more serious offence of causing death by dangerous driving under section 66(1) of the RTA.