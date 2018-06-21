A video showed that a female Singaporean student of Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) showed some seductive moves after the music started and she walked up to a male student, who was sitting on a chair. The incident took place last week during a co-curricular activity camp.

The video of the incident was shared on a Facebook page called SBS - Sure Boh Singapore. In the video, it was clear that a female student started to dance inside the classroom while applying those seductive moves over the male student, who could be seen in an uncomfortable position.

While the woman in the video, who was dancing while wearing shorts and a red t-shirt, tried every possible move to seduce the male student, wearing a blue t-shirt and a short, other students inside the same room were encouraging her.

The video clip also included one female student who was sitting in front of the male student and was recording the video on her mobile camera. There were other students, who captured the seductive dance performance in the mobile. Another male student could be seen in the footage while cheering the girl for her performance but the blue-t-shirt student, who was sitting on the chair, lowered his head at one point of time, as he was feeling uncomfortable.

As reported, the students were part of the NP's volleyball club. A spokesperson of the institution said that the incident was not a part of any official program of NP. He also mentioned that earlier student camp organisers had given strict guidelines and they were briefed about the rules, so now those involved students will be counselled due to their activities.

As of now, the video, posted on the Facebook page has received almost 25000 views and more than 30 comments. In that comment section a Facebook user, Alex Chan Kit Seng said, "First case NUS now the second case going to be Ngee Ann poly for this. Minister Ong did u see this."

The NUS students have committed a serious illegal offence, during their unofficial orientation camp in Siloso Beach last week. Some students allegedly took their clothes off while playing a game and investigation is going on those involved students, which included some seniors and freshers for their inappropriate behaviour.