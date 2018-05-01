Beginning Tuesday, May 1, stiff fines and jail terms will be imposed on two-wheel riders who violate rules and speed limits set out in the Active Mobility Act, said a statement by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).
The new regullations cover the use of bicycles, PMDs and and power-assisted bicycles (PABs) on footpaths, shared cycling paths and roads. Under the new regulation, PABs are not allowed on footpaths while e-scooters are banned on public roads. The speed limits are 15kmh on footpaths and 25kmh on park connectors and shared paths come into effect from May 1.
First-time offenders may be fined up to $1,000 or jail term of up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders may have their fine and jail term doubled under the new regulation, with their speeds limited at 25kmh. The fine for violation is up to $5,000 and 3 months jail term, or both.
In view of an increase in hit-and-run accidents, the new regulation imposes a maximum fine of $3,000 or a jail term of up to one year, or both.
The Active Mobility Act, passed by Parliament in January 2017, was defended by then Senior Minister of State for Transport Josephine Teo keeping "pedestrian safety" in mind.
Here is a detailled description of the Active Mobility Act:
Key Regulations
Cycling and the Use of PMDs/Mobility Aids
General
Do not ride recklessly or in a dangerous manner
Observe speed limits – 15km/h (running or leisurely cycling speed) on
footpaths, and 25km/h (normal cycling speed) on shared paths and cycling
paths
Always stop to render assistance and exchange particulars when involved in
an accident
Bicycles, PMDs and PABs that do not conform to prescribed requirements of
construction are not allowed to be used on public paths
No riding of PMDs on the road
Bicycles
Display a white light in front and red light or red reflector at back of the bicycle
or power-assisted bicycle during hours of darkness
Power-assisted bicycles that are not type-approved, sealed and registered are
not allowed to be kept on public paths
Users and pillion riders of power-assisted bicycles must be at least 16 years of
age
PMDs
Display a white light in front and red light at the back, and switch them on during
hours of darkness. If it is not possible to equip the device with lights, the user
must display lights (e.g. fix lights onto a helmet) and switch them on during
hours of darkness so as to be similarly visible from both the front and rear of
the device
Sale of Bicycles, PMDs and PABs
Retailers must not display non-compliant devices at their premises or place
Retailers must not advertise any non-compliant devices at their premises or
place
Retailers must display warning notices containing rules of device usage,
including prohibitions concerning the use of non-compliant devices, within their
premises or place
Retailers must not sell PMDs to persons that intend to use PMDs on roads
Retailers must not sell non-compliant bicycles, PMDs or PABs to persons that
intend to use them on public paths
Retailers must not alter a PMD, PAB or bicycle, intended for use on a public
path, to render it non-compliant
Specific to On-road Cycling (both conventional and power-assisted bicycles)
under the Road Traffic Act and its subsidiary legislations
Observe traffic rules
Every bicycle shall be ridden as near as practicable to the far left edge of the
road
Riders may only cycle two abreast on roads with at least two lanes (not including
a bus lane during its operation hours) in the same direction
No riding against the flow of traffic
Use hand signals to alert drivers and other cyclists when turning left or right, and
when slowing down or stopping
Power-assisted bicycles that are not type-approved, sealed and registered are
not allowed to be used on roads
Users and pillion riders of power-assisted bicycles on roads must be at least 16
years of age
Users and pillion riders of power-assisted bicycles must wear helmets
If there is an on-road cycling lane, keep within that designated lane.
Code of Conduct
Specific to Off-road Cycling and the Use of PMDs/Mobility Aids
Always give way to pedestrians on footpaths or shared paths.
Slow down and be prepared to stop when approaching crowded areas. Either
dismount and push, or walk with your bicycle or PMD.
Stop and look out for on-coming traffic when approaching pedestrian
crossings, and cross only at walking speed.
Slow down and give way to vehicles when approaching informal crossings
such as car park accesses.
Slow down and give way to pedestrians when approaching intersections of
public paths.
Keep left unless when overtaking.
Keep a safe distance from other users especially when overtaking to avoid
collisions.
Ring the bell or similar warning device that is capable of providing an audible
signal in advance only when necessary, such as when passing or overtaking
others.
If there is a shared path, keep within the shared path instead of the footpath.
If there is a bicycle crossing, ride across the bicycle crossing instead of the
pedestrian crossing.
Slow down when approaching intersections with any bend that limits your view.
Ensure that your front and back lights, brakes, tyres and chain (if applicable)
are in good condition before setting off. Check the height of handlebars and
seat of the bicycle. If you cannot touch the ground with your foot on either side
of the bicycle, then the seat is too high and you will not have full control of the
bicycle when coming to a sudden stop in an emergency.
Keep both hands on the handlebars. Signal your intention to change course or
make a turn ahead of time.
Specific to On-road Cycling (both conventional and power-assisted bicycles)
Always ride well to the left and as near as practicable to the edge of the road.
Allow other traffic to overtake you safely. Keep a straight course and avoid
sudden swerves.
Ride in single file when possible.
Always obey the traffic rules and ride in the direction of traffic, stopping at
traffic junctions when the light is red.
Do not swerve in and out of vehicles in traffic. When traffic is slow, keep your
place and do not attempt to get in front of the other vehicles by weaving in
and out of the narrow spaces between them.
Keep a safe distance from the rear of vehicles, especially when riding behind
moving vehicles, to avoid collision if the vehicle in front stops suddenly.
When riding, maintain awareness of traffic.
Slow down and look out for other road users when approaching road
accesses, bends, junctions and pedestrian crossings, or when passing a
parked vehicle. When passing a parked motor vehicle, beware of the vehicle
door opening. Allow a margin of safety when passing.
If a hill road is so steep that the bicycle you are riding on wobbles before you
reach the top, get off and walk with the bicycle. Keep your cycling speed
under control on downhill roads. If you travel too fast, you will not be able to
stop in time in an emergency.
Do not hold on to the back or side of motor vehicles.
Do not squeeze between a bus at a bus stop and the bus stop kerb.
Avoid staying close to the rear of a turning motor vehicle or squeezing
between the turning vehicle and the road kerb.
Public spaces where devices are allowed
Mode/Type of Devices
Cycling/Shared Paths (including Park Connector Networks)
[Speed Limit – 25 km/h]
Footpaths [Speed Limit – 15 km/h]
Roads
Locations
with 'No
Riding'
signs (e.g.
pedestrian
overhead
bridges)
Personal Mobility
Aid
e.g. motorised
wheelchairs, mobility
scooters
Conventional
Bicycle
Personal Mobility
Device
e.g. skateboard, kick-
scooter, electric
scooters,
hoverboards,
unicycles
LTA-approved
Power-assisted
Bicycle
Physical criteria for devices allowed on public paths
Maximum
unladen weight
(including
accessories)
Maximum width Maximum device speed
Conventional
Bicycle and
Personal
Mobility
Device
20 kg 700mm
25km/h
(for motorised
devices)
LTA-
approved
Power-
assisted
Bicycle
20 kg -
25km/h
(speed at which
the motor power
cuts off)
Penalty Framework for offences for cyclists, PMD users and PAB riders:
Offence Penalty for 1st offence Penalty for repeated offence
Riding on pedestrian-only
paths a fine not exceeding
$1,000 or to imprisonment
for a term not exceeding
3 months or to both
a fine not exceeding
$2,000 or to imprisonment
for a term not exceeding
6 months or to both
Riding PABs on footpaths
Speeding on public paths
Riding PMDs on roads
a fine not exceeding
$2,000 or to imprisonment
for a term not exceeding
3 months or to both
a fine not exceeding
$5,000 or to imprisonment
for a term not exceeding 6
months or to both
Not stopping to render
assistance in accidents
a fine not exceeding
$3,000 or to imprisonment
for a term not exceeding
12 months or to both
a fine not exceeding
$5,000 or to imprisonment
for a term not exceeding 2
years or to both
Using non-compliant
PMDs, PABs, bicycles
a fine not exceeding
$5,000 or to imprisonment
for a term not exceeding
3 months or to both
a fine not exceeding
$10,000 or to
imprisonment for a term
not exceeding 6 months
or to both
Dangerous riding of bicycles, PMDs and PABs
A fine not exceeding $5,000 or to imprisonment for a
term not exceeding 6 months or to both
Obstructing enforcement officers
a fine not exceeding $5,000 or to imprisonment for a
Providing false term not exceeding 12 months or to both
information to
enforcement officers
Impersonating
enforcement officers
a fine not exceeding $2,500 or to imprisonment for a
term not exceeding 6 months or to both
"Offenders caught for reckless riding on public paths, will be required to fulfil certain
conditions in addition to paying a composition sum for the offence, such as attending
the Safe Riding Programme. Those who fail to fulfil the conditions as well as pay the
composition sum can be prosecuted for the offence in court," says the Act.