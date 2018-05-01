Beginning Tuesday, May 1, stiff fines and jail terms will be imposed on two-wheel riders who violate rules and speed limits set out in the Active Mobility Act, said a statement by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The new regullations cover the use of bicycles, PMDs and and power-assisted bicycles (PABs) on footpaths, shared cycling paths and roads. Under the new regulation, PABs are not allowed on footpaths while e-scooters are banned on public roads. The speed limits are 15kmh on footpaths and 25kmh on park connectors and shared paths come into effect from May 1.

First-time offenders may be fined up to $1,000 or jail term of up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders may have their fine and jail term doubled under the new regulation, with their speeds limited at 25kmh. The fine for violation is up to $5,000 and 3 months jail term, or both.

In view of an increase in hit-and-run accidents, the new regulation imposes a maximum fine of $3,000 or a jail term of up to one year, or both.

The Active Mobility Act, passed by Parliament in January 2017, was defended by then Senior Minister of State for Transport Josephine Teo keeping "pedestrian safety" in mind.

Here is a detailled description of the Active Mobility Act:

Key Regulations

Cycling and the Use of PMDs/Mobility Aids

General

 Do not ride recklessly or in a dangerous manner

 Observe speed limits – 15km/h (running or leisurely cycling speed) on

footpaths, and 25km/h (normal cycling speed) on shared paths and cycling

paths

 Always stop to render assistance and exchange particulars when involved in

an accident

 Bicycles, PMDs and PABs that do not conform to prescribed requirements of

construction are not allowed to be used on public paths

 No riding of PMDs on the road

Bicycles

 Display a white light in front and red light or red reflector at back of the bicycle

or power-assisted bicycle during hours of darkness

 Power-assisted bicycles that are not type-approved, sealed and registered are

not allowed to be kept on public paths

 Users and pillion riders of power-assisted bicycles must be at least 16 years of

age

PMDs

 Display a white light in front and red light at the back, and switch them on during

hours of darkness. If it is not possible to equip the device with lights, the user

must display lights (e.g. fix lights onto a helmet) and switch them on during

hours of darkness so as to be similarly visible from both the front and rear of

the device

Sale of Bicycles, PMDs and PABs

 Retailers must not display non-compliant devices at their premises or place

 Retailers must not advertise any non-compliant devices at their premises or

place

 Retailers must display warning notices containing rules of device usage,

including prohibitions concerning the use of non-compliant devices, within their

premises or place

 Retailers must not sell PMDs to persons that intend to use PMDs on roads

 Retailers must not sell non-compliant bicycles, PMDs or PABs to persons that

intend to use them on public paths

 Retailers must not alter a PMD, PAB or bicycle, intended for use on a public

path, to render it non-compliant

Specific to On-road Cycling (both conventional and power-assisted bicycles)

under the Road Traffic Act and its subsidiary legislations

 Observe traffic rules

 Every bicycle shall be ridden as near as practicable to the far left edge of the

road

 Riders may only cycle two abreast on roads with at least two lanes (not including

a bus lane during its operation hours) in the same direction

 No riding against the flow of traffic

 Use hand signals to alert drivers and other cyclists when turning left or right, and

when slowing down or stopping

 Power-assisted bicycles that are not type-approved, sealed and registered are

not allowed to be used on roads

 Users and pillion riders of power-assisted bicycles on roads must be at least 16

years of age

 Users and pillion riders of power-assisted bicycles must wear helmets

 If there is an on-road cycling lane, keep within that designated lane.

Code of Conduct

Specific to Off-road Cycling and the Use of PMDs/Mobility Aids

 Always give way to pedestrians on footpaths or shared paths.

 Slow down and be prepared to stop when approaching crowded areas. Either

dismount and push, or walk with your bicycle or PMD.

 Stop and look out for on-coming traffic when approaching pedestrian

crossings, and cross only at walking speed.

 Slow down and give way to vehicles when approaching informal crossings

such as car park accesses.

 Slow down and give way to pedestrians when approaching intersections of

public paths.

 Keep left unless when overtaking.

 Keep a safe distance from other users especially when overtaking to avoid

collisions.

 Ring the bell or similar warning device that is capable of providing an audible

signal in advance only when necessary, such as when passing or overtaking

others.

 If there is a shared path, keep within the shared path instead of the footpath.

 If there is a bicycle crossing, ride across the bicycle crossing instead of the

pedestrian crossing.

 Slow down when approaching intersections with any bend that limits your view.

 Ensure that your front and back lights, brakes, tyres and chain (if applicable)

are in good condition before setting off. Check the height of handlebars and

seat of the bicycle. If you cannot touch the ground with your foot on either side

of the bicycle, then the seat is too high and you will not have full control of the

bicycle when coming to a sudden stop in an emergency.

 Keep both hands on the handlebars. Signal your intention to change course or

make a turn ahead of time.

Specific to On-road Cycling (both conventional and power-assisted bicycles)

 Always ride well to the left and as near as practicable to the edge of the road.

Allow other traffic to overtake you safely. Keep a straight course and avoid

sudden swerves.

 Ride in single file when possible.

 Always obey the traffic rules and ride in the direction of traffic, stopping at

traffic junctions when the light is red.

 Do not swerve in and out of vehicles in traffic. When traffic is slow, keep your

place and do not attempt to get in front of the other vehicles by weaving in

and out of the narrow spaces between them.

 Keep a safe distance from the rear of vehicles, especially when riding behind

moving vehicles, to avoid collision if the vehicle in front stops suddenly.

 When riding, maintain awareness of traffic.

 Slow down and look out for other road users when approaching road

accesses, bends, junctions and pedestrian crossings, or when passing a

parked vehicle. When passing a parked motor vehicle, beware of the vehicle

door opening. Allow a margin of safety when passing.

 If a hill road is so steep that the bicycle you are riding on wobbles before you

reach the top, get off and walk with the bicycle. Keep your cycling speed

under control on downhill roads. If you travel too fast, you will not be able to

stop in time in an emergency.

 Do not hold on to the back or side of motor vehicles.

 Do not squeeze between a bus at a bus stop and the bus stop kerb.

 Avoid staying close to the rear of a turning motor vehicle or squeezing

between the turning vehicle and the road kerb.

Public spaces where devices are allowed

Mode/Type of Devices

Cycling/Shared Paths (including Park Connector Networks)

[Speed Limit – 25 km/h]

Footpaths [Speed Limit – 15 km/h]

Roads

Locations

with 'No

Riding'

signs (e.g.

pedestrian

overhead

bridges)

Personal Mobility

Aid

e.g. motorised

wheelchairs, mobility

scooters

   

Conventional

Bicycle

   

Personal Mobility

Device

e.g. skateboard, kick-

scooter, electric

scooters,

hoverboards,

unicycles

   

LTA-approved

Power-assisted

Bicycle

   

Physical criteria for devices allowed on public paths

Maximum

unladen weight

(including

accessories)

Maximum width Maximum device speed

Conventional

Bicycle and

Personal

Mobility

Device

20 kg 700mm

25km/h

(for motorised

devices)

LTA-

approved

Power-

assisted

Bicycle

20 kg -

25km/h

(speed at which

the motor power

cuts off)

Penalty Framework for offences for cyclists, PMD users and PAB riders:

Offence Penalty for 1st offence Penalty for repeated offence

Riding on pedestrian-only

paths a fine not exceeding

$1,000 or to imprisonment

for a term not exceeding

3 months or to both

a fine not exceeding

$2,000 or to imprisonment

for a term not exceeding

6 months or to both

Riding PABs on footpaths

Speeding on public paths

Riding PMDs on roads

a fine not exceeding

$2,000 or to imprisonment

for a term not exceeding

3 months or to both

a fine not exceeding

$5,000 or to imprisonment

for a term not exceeding 6

months or to both

Not stopping to render

assistance in accidents

a fine not exceeding

$3,000 or to imprisonment

for a term not exceeding

12 months or to both

a fine not exceeding

$5,000 or to imprisonment

for a term not exceeding 2

years or to both

Using non-compliant

PMDs, PABs, bicycles

a fine not exceeding

$5,000 or to imprisonment

for a term not exceeding

3 months or to both

a fine not exceeding

$10,000 or to

imprisonment for a term

not exceeding 6 months

or to both

Dangerous riding of bicycles, PMDs and PABs

A fine not exceeding $5,000 or to imprisonment for a

term not exceeding 6 months or to both

Obstructing enforcement officers

a fine not exceeding $5,000 or to imprisonment for a

Providing false term not exceeding 12 months or to both

information to

enforcement officers

Impersonating

enforcement officers

a fine not exceeding $2,500 or to imprisonment for a

term not exceeding 6 months or to both

"Offenders caught for reckless riding on public paths, will be required to fulfil certain

conditions in addition to paying a composition sum for the offence, such as attending

the Safe Riding Programme. Those who fail to fulfil the conditions as well as pay the

composition sum can be prosecuted for the offence in court," says the Act.