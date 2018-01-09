The Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) in Singapore announced on Tuesday that a new funeral parlour complex will be ready in Bidadari estate by 2024. The construction works are expected to begin in the second half of 2021.

The new funeral parlour complex will have 12 funeral wake halls and will occupy 1.1 ha of the 7.1 ha, which is presently occupied by the existing Mount Vernon Columbarium Complex.

Channel NewsAsia reported that the new complex will be integrated with Bidadari's topography and surrounding landscape. This would help to minimise the impact on future residents living around the complex. According to reports, NEA and HDB will consult the funeral parlour industry on the design concept for the complex.

Meanwhile, Singapore Casket and Mount Vernon Sanctuary operated leases for existing funeral parlours at Mount Vernon have been extended for the third time until September. But, HDB and NEA said that this will be the final extension.

The authorities said that the existing funeral parlours will be cleared together with the columbarium blocks to make way for the development of Bidadari estate, once the leases expire.

The initiative is a part of the government's efforts to meet future demand for after-death facilities and services.