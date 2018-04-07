Rainwater seeped into the MRT station at nearby Marymount due to heavy rainfall in the Bishan area on Saturday in Singapore. The Straits Times reported that the workers were seen sweeping away the rain water that had pooled inside the station. Reports said that the rain water also swelled the water in the canal in the Boon Keng area and turned it muddy.

Earlier in a tweet at 4.45 pm, the national water agency PUB had issued flood alerts for Bishan. The agency said that the water level in its "SG Kallang" measuring water level station in Bishan Road had risen above 100 per cent.

In another tweet, PUB also cited the National Environment Agency (NEA) as saying that the residents of the city-state can expect heavy rain over many areas from 3.40 pm to 4.30 pm.

The official NEA website stated that rain is forecast across the island from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm and people can also experience thundery showers in the afternoon for the next two days.

In the fortnightly weather forecast, the Meteorological Service Singapore had said that the first of April is expected to be warm along with some thunderstorms. It added that at times the storms could be intense which would be occurring in the afternoon and evening.

This weather change is mainly due to the inter-monsoon conditions that are prevailing. Earlier this year, Singapore was experiencing the north-east monsoon season.