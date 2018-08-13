After the rodent infestation in Crave Nasi Lemak at Plaza Singapura, the food outlet has been suspended for two weeks due to health concerns. The National Environment Agency (NEA) suspended Plaza Singapura Toast Box outlet in May, due to a rodent and cockroach infestation incidents.

The suspension notice on NEA's website stated that Crave's stall at #B2-43, 68 Orchard Road will be closed from Friday, August 10 for two weeks until August 23. It also added that the Crave outlet has accumulated 12 demerit points in past 12 months including a fine of $900.

As reported, the centre manager for Plaza Singapura, June Ang said that the mall and the food outlet is working to improve the hygiene standards and they will also check other tenants. She also added that cleanliness is the highest priority of their malls and they are have set some guidelines for the tenants regarding the housekeeping and pest control.

The NEA said that all the food handlers, who work in the suspended premises have to attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again. The agency also added that they take a serious view on these kinds of offences and would keep an eye on the food handlers to observe the good food and personal hygiene practices.

If anyone come across poor hygiene practices at food outlets, then they are advised to contact NEA on 1800-2255-632.