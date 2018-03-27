Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) caught 197 motorcyclists for smoke and excessive noise emission offences this week. On Tuesday, NEA said in a press release that it conducted an operation on Monday and Tuesday at the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoint targeting "smoky and noisy foreign motorcycles".

The media release stated that a total of 34 foreign-registered motorbikes committed smoke emission offence, while 163 emitted excessive smoke. In 2017, NEA caught a total of 442 foreign motorcycles for smoke emission and took steps against those. The authorities also caught another 163 vehicles for producing excessive noise.

Under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions) Regulations, it is an offence to use or permit the use of any smoky vehicle on the road. It is also an offence to use motor vehicles that emit noise above the level specified for its class in the regulations. The enforcement operations are also a reminder to motorists to maintain their motorcycles.

The agency said that the owners of smoky vehicles "will be offered a tiered composition sum based on vehicle type and number of offences committed." It added that if they fail to pay the sum, they shall be liable to a maximum court fine of $5,000.

NEA said that during enforcement operations, smoky foreign motorbikes undergoing smoke tests will also be tested for noise emission. If they fail the noise test, the foreign motorist will be cautioned to rectify the vehicle. In addition, the particulars of the foreign motorist and motorcycle will be forwarded to the foreign authority for their follow-up action.

"Reducing vehicle exhaust emissions and noise will help to achieve and sustain a healthy and clean living environment in Singapore," NEA said. "Members of the community and stakeholders are urged to play their part in keeping our environment clean and ensure high standards of public health."

The agency also encouraged members of the public who spot smoky or noisy motorcycles on the road to report them to NEA with details such as the motorcycle registration number, location, date and time of the incident, via any of the following platforms:

NEA hotline: 1800-CALL NEA (1800-2255 632)

Online Feedback: www.nea.gov.sg

iPhone/Android application: myENV

Motorists who wish to submit videos of smoky or noisy motorcycles can also do so via the myENV mobile application.

People who are interested to know more information, can contact NEA at 1800-CALL NEA (1800-2255 632) or submit their enquiries electronically via the Online Feedback Form or myENV mobile application.