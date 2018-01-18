A chain collision involving five cars caused massive congestion for more than an hour on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Thursday. However, Channel NewsAsia reported that there were no reports of any injury.

ALSO READ: Singapore: 9-year-old boy injured in Geylang East accident

The drivers were alerted to the accident by the Land Traffic Authority (LTA) on Twitter slightly past 4 pm. The authority said that the congestion was spread till the Toa Payoh exit. It also asked the commuters to avoid the first lane.

Ten minutes later, LTA posted that the congestion had extended until the CTE (City) exit. One hour later, the congestion was cleared, but the heavy traffic remained after the Thomson Road exit.