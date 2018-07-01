Four cars became involved in an accident at Woodlands Checkpoint that took place on early Sunday morning and two injured car drivers were taken to the hospital. The checkpoint authority temporary closed the departure viaduct at the facility.

Reports stated that the police were informed about the accident at 3.20 am. When the officers reached the location they found two injured drivers, aged between 32 and 51, in a conscious state. Later, they were taken to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, which is located at 90 Yishun Central.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at around 3.30 am. They said that when they visited the accident spot at 21 Woodlands Crossing, the officers found two victims with minor injuries.

Pictures and videos of the accident were circulated online that showed badly damaged cars at the two lanes in Woodlands Checkpoint. The images also captured that a black Subaru's front section was crushed and there was another car, which had a damaged rear. Smoke could be seen in the image that was coming out of the vehicles.

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) posted on their Facebook page at around 4.05 am, "Departure viaduct at Woodlands Checkpoint is temporarily closed due to a traffic accident. Travellers to drive carefully and listen to instructions from officers."

Later, at around 5.01 am ICA again posted on social media to inform travellers that the due to the accident, the departure viaduct will remain closed.

The authority posted at around 10.40 am that travellers can expect a delay while using Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints. They also advised the road users to check One Motoring website before embarking.

One day ago, on Saturday an accident took place at the Woodlands Causeway that caused the death of a man and injuries to four more individuals. The incident also caused an hours-long traffic jam.