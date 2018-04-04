A 47-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a road accident that occurred in Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday. The incident involved victim's bike, besides a taxi and a van.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, said the police who revealed details that the accident took place on the PIE towards Tuas, situated in the West Region of Singapore at around 7.10 am.

A 46-second video of the accident was posted on Stomp, it showed clearly that the motorcycle was behind the ComfortDelGro taxi in a line of several vehicles. The video captured a van, approaching in the line of other vehicles and then hit the motorcycle.

The injured motorcyclist was wearing Singapore Navy (RSN) uniform while riding his bike. When the van hit him, the motorcycle flew off a few meters ahead into the lane. The victim lay on the ground until another man came to help him out.

Police stated that the unnamed motorcyclist was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, located at 1 Jurong East Street 21 which is almost 23 minutes away from Tuas.

Last week on March 30, Friday four people including a child were injured after meeting an accident at the Mandai Road junction. A video of the accident was published on Facebook, which showed two damaged cars, including an ambulance and a police official.

In March, a 30-year-old man died after facing an accident on the PIE. Police stated that the victim's vehicle crashed into a railing and then flung onto a grass patch. In February, local residents who were travelling from Tuas to Toa Payoh, witnessed a huge traffic jam due to a bus accident, which happened after the vehicle crashed into a road divider along the PIE.