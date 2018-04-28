A motorcyclist was injured after a multi-vehicle collision took place on Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday night, April 27. The victim of the accident was taken to the hospital.

The accident happened at around 10.20 pm on Friday that involved the motorcycle of the injured man and five cars on the PIE towards Tuas.

When the local police reached the accident location they found that the injured motorcyclist was in a conscious state. They took the victim to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, which is located at 11 Jalan Tan Tock Seng.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), which provides road related facilities for users and ensures the safety of vehicles, had alerted motorists about the accident, after the Stevens Road exit from 10.36 pm and advised them to avoid lanes 1 and 2. Due to the accident, a huge traffic congestion stretched up to the Thomson Road Exit and later Toa Payoh Exit.

However, the police investigation is going on.

Earlier, on Wednesday, April 4 a 47-year-old motorcyclist, who was wearing Singapore Navy (RSN) uniform became injured in an accident involving victim's bike, besides a taxi and a van on the PIE towards Tuas. A published video of the accident showed that the motorcycle was behind the ComfortDelGro taxi in a line of several vehicles. A van, which was approaching in the line of other vehicles, suddenly hit the motorcycle.

In March, a 30-year-old man died after an accident on the PIE. Police reports said that the motorcycle of the victim crashed into a railing and then flung on to a grass patch because he might have lost the control of the vehicle, which was later found leaning against a railing.