An accident involved a motorcycle, a taxi and a lorry along Sungei Kadut Avenue towards Woodlands Road on Wednesday afternoon and caused the death of a 57-year-old man, who was riding the motorcycle.

The reports stated that the local police were alerted to the accident at around 3.53 pm on Wednesday. Police said that after the paramedics checked the unconscious motorcyclist, they pronounced him dead at the spot.

Other two injured men, 28-year-old lorry driver and 33-year-old taxi driver, were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central in a conscious state. Later, police arrested the taxi driver in relation to the case.

Pictures were circulated online that showed the yellow heavily damaged taxi, the motorcycle and the lorry.

As reported, the lorry was on the left lane in Sungei Kadut Avenue towards Woodlands Road and the motorcycle was on the right side of the second lane. The taxi, which was moving from the opposite direction, suddenly mounted a kerb, then hit the bike and collided with the lorry.

The police investigation is going on.