If you are planning for the educational future of your kids, starting with a kindergarten, then the Ministry of Education (MOE) has a good news for you. On Monday, the ministry said that they are going to increase the number of MOE kindergartens to 36, as in the year 2021 they have planned to open seven new kindergartens in the country.

Earlier, in 2017 the ministry had announced that to provide more quality and affordable pre-schools for country's children, MOE will increase the number of kindergartens to 50 by 2023.

However, on Monday MOE said that those new preschool educational establishments will be located at the primary schools in Bukit Panjang, Potong Pasir, Punggol, Tampines, Pasir Ris and Ang Mo Kio. They also said that two MOE kindergartens at Dazhong and Farrer Park primary schools will offer full-day care services for the kids that will start in January 2019.

Here is the list of those kindergartens:

MOE Kindergarten @ Greendale

Greendale Primary School, 50 Edgedale Plains, Singapore 828848

Mayflower Primary School, 200 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5, Singapore 569878

Cedar Primary School, 15 Cedar Avenue, Singapore 349700

Meridian Primary School, 20 Pasir Ris St 71, Singapore 518798

Tampines Primary School, 250 Tampines Street 12, Singapore 529426

Zhenghua Primary School, 9 Fajar Road, Singapore 679002

West View Primary School, 31 Senja Road, Singapore 677742

During the announcement, MOE also mentioned that these seven kindergartens will collaborate with PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots.

The registration for the admission in the seven upcoming kindergartens will take place in 2020 and the exercise will be open to Singapore citizens and permanent resident children born between January 2, 2016, and January 1, 2017. In addition, MOE said that further details on the registration exercise will be released in the first quarter of 2020.