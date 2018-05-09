Ministry of Defence said in a media release on Wednesday that male Singapore citizen and permanent residents born between January 2 and March 31, 2001, will have to register for national service or NS from May 16 to June 5, 2018.

The ministry said that people can go to http://www.ns.sg or the Central Manpower Base (CMPB), located at 3 Depot Road to register their names.

The release also stated that during the registration procedure the candidates must choose a date between August 29 and September 29, 2018, for a mandatory medical examination, which will take place from 8 am to 1 pm on the selected date.

In addition, the ministry also mentioned that if anyone wants to postpone their application to complete their studies in the country, they can also do it online or in person. After the approval of the postponement, the registrant will receive another notice to clarify when he has to report for the enlistment.

NS is the compulsory service in the uniform services for all the 18-year-old male Singapore citizens and permanent residents. The NS (Amendment) Act was passed on March 14, 1967, as the government felt that a substantial military force was required to defend itself.

Depending on the physical and medical fitness, male citizens of the country serve a two-year period as National Servicemen Full-time (NSFs), either in Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Force (SPF) or in Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). Usually, a majority of NSFs serve in the SAF.