The Meteorological Service of Singapore said in a weather forecast on Tuesday that rainy weather is expected to continue in the first two weeks of January.

According to Met Service forecast, residents can expect moderate and heavy showers with thunder on six to eight days in the afternoon. It added that the showers and thunder could extend into the early evening on a few days.

The authorities have warned that a monsoon surge could develop in the second week of January. The surge can bring a few days of cooler temperatures, windy conditions and heavy rain to Singapore.

The Met Service added that the rainfall for the first half of January is forecast to be above normal. The daily temperatures are expected to range between 31°C and 33°C in the day, while during night the temperature would range from 23°C to 24°C.