A Mercedes car knocked a jaywalker at Thomson Road, in front of the SPC petrol kiosk next to Thomson Medical Centre on Saturday, May 12.

The incident took place when the pedestrian ran across Thomson Road at around 3.36 pm on Saturday evening. Two Facebook pages called, ROADS.sg and SG Road Vigilante, have shared the video of the accident, which was captured through dashboard cameras.

In those videos, it was clear that while a black Mercedes car, with a registration number SKK4575T, was going from the rightmost lane, suddenly an unnamed jaywalker came in front of the vehicle. After the man collapsed in the ground, the car driver in a blue t-shirt and shorts came out and approached towards the jaywalker, who was crossing the road when the signal was green for the drivers.

Earlier, another jaywalker was captured in a dashboard camera footage, while crossing the road and showing his left hand to the car drivers to stop for him. That video also posted on Facebook and it showed that the man clearly made gestures towards the moving vehicles when the traffic signal was not in favour of the pedestrians. The jaywalker can be seen in the footage while waving his hand to stop two cars.

In Singapore, jaywalking is illegal and it is defined as crossing the road within 50 meters (164 feet) of a crossing zone. As per the law, a convict of jaywalking can be fined $20 on the spot and will be liable for a fine up to $1,000 or a jail term up to three months. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $2,000 or maximum six months of imprisonment.