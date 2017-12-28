Singapore media regulator has imposed a financial penalty of S$150,000 on fibre network operator NetLink Trust for failing to meet its quality service targets.

This is the sixth time that the Singapore-listed firm has been fined by the regulator in five years.

NetLink NBN Trust, which owns NetLink Trust, has a nationwide network of Singapore's Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network.

The company fulfilled 91.54 percent to 94.83 percent of residential service orders within three business days or by the request for activation date in each month.

"While this is an improvement over the last assessment period, it is below the quality of service standard of 98 percent required by IMDA," the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

NetLink fulfilled 92.75 percent to 96.14 percent of monthly residential service orders within seven business days, or an additional four business days from the activation request date, which was also below the IMDA standard of 100 percent.

IMDA said it thus imposed a financial penalty of S$100,000 on NLT for not meeting the residential QoS standards during this period.

Also Read: CapitaLand forays into Germany with S$392 mln office space

With regards to the non-residential quality of standards, NLT fulfilled 72.06 percent to 97.54 percent of non-residential service orders within January 2016 to March 2017.

On a monthly basis, NLT's performance from January 2016 to May 2016 was close to, but still below, the standard of 80 percent. NLT met the standard for 10 months from June 2016 to March 2017, the regulator said.

While NLT had improved its work processes for the provisioning of non-residential orders, its performance was still under the standards, IMDA said.

Therefore, IMDA imposed a financial penalty of S$50,000 on NLT for not meeting the non-residential standards for the first indicator from January to May 2016, and the second indicator from January 2016 to March 2017.