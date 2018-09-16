A fire accident took place at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Tampines on Sunday morning. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement that almost 45 residents were self-evacuated after the fire broke out.

The SCDF said that they were alerted to the fire incident that happened at Block 307, Tampines Street 32 at around 9.10 am. But as of now, there are no reports of injury.

However, the SCDF added that the fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, was successfully extinguished by the firefighters by using the water jet. Since the cause of the incident is still unknown, the investigation of this fire accident case is going on.

Several videos of the incident were posted on social media site Facebook that showed huge black smoke was coming out of the flat including blaze. In those videos, local residents could be seen while taking pictures of the incident.