Even though drinking and driving is a serious offence in the south-east Asian country Singapore, police arrested a man for allegedly driving under influence of alcohol on Wednesday morning, June 20. The car of the accused collided a motorcycle in Marine Parade and caused injuries to a woman.

As reported, the police said that they came to know about the accident at around 7.33 am that took place at the junction of Still Road and East Coast Road.

Due to that accident a 42-year-old woman, who was the pillion rider of the motorcycle, found injured at the accident spot. When officers reached the location they saw that the injured woman was in a conscious state and later for the further treatment she was taken to the Changi General Hospital, located at Simei Street.

Shin Min Daily News published the picture of the accident that showed two people. While one of those victims could be seen in the picture laying on the ground, the other one was sitting next to the involved motorcycle. The image also included a man, who was talking over the phone while standing next to those motorcycle riders.

However, the local police is investigating the accident case.

Earlier, on June 8, police arrested a 45-year-old man for suspected drinking and driving after he crashed the vehicle into a drain at the junction of Yio Chu Kang Road and Cactus Road.

As per the law, the legal limit of drinking and driving is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.