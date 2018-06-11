A 48-year-old Singaporean man, who was involved in a family dispute, pleaded guilty for assaulting his wife breaking her nose. The court ordered him to pay S$2000 as a fine.

The accused, Ong Kim Huat, was pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the court on Monday. The judge also considered another charge during the hearing which stated that Ong had used a cane to repeatedly hit his wife on her back.

The incident associated with the case apparently happened at around 11.00 pm on March 17, 2017. While in their Yishun flat, Ong and his 41-year-old wife started quarreling over their elder son. Their elder son was handed over to Kim Huat's sister and this is believed to be the reason for their dispute.

However, neither Ong Kim Huat nor the court documents revealed the real reason behind how the couple's son ended up in the care of his aunt.

After the initial word war, Ong's wife took a kitchen knife and asked him to stab her. The accused ignored the victim and put the knife away from her. Later, the acvused picked up a cane and hit his wife's back. He also punched on her face, and it resulted in the bleeding of her nose.

The injured woman was later taken to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. As an aftermath of the dispute, the victim suffered a broken nose and a one centimeter cut over her right eye.

During the initial interrogation, Ong Kim Huat apparently told the police that he has hit the face of her wife to send her a message that the usage of the knife during any kinds of disputes is something very wrong.



During the hearing, Ong Kim Huat's lawyer Luke Lee told the court that his client's marriage is still healthy and happy. As per laws in Singapore, Ong could have jailed up to two years, and fined up to S$5000 for assault. Before pronouncing the judgment, the judge revealed that his wife has forgiven her attacker, and this factor is expected to have helped Ong Kim Huat to escape from harsh punishments.