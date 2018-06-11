Singapore police arrested a 45-year-old man for suspected drinking and driving. Police stated that the man was driving his car while he was under the influence of alcohol and crashed it into a drain in Yio Chu Kang on Friday night, June 8.

As per the reports, police said they were alerted to the accident, which took place at the junction of Yio Chu Kang Road and Cactus Road at around 10.14 pm. When the officers reached the location they found the driver in a conscious state and he was taken to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central, which is almost 12 to 15 minutes away from the accident spot.

Police arrested the man for drinking and driving, which is considered as a criminal offence in the country.

A Facebook user, Kris Tan, shared the picture of the accident on a social media group called SG Road Vigilante. The image showed that a white Toyota car was stuck in a drain. It also included few local residents, who can be seen in that footage while standing next to the car was believed to drive over the pedestrian walkway and then crashed into the drain.

Another user, Peter Choo, has shared another picture of the involved car, which had the Singapore registration no SKS6244T, on the comment section of Tan's shared photo.

The police investigation is going on.

In this south-east Asian country, the legal limit of drinking and driving is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, while in Australia and Hong Kong the drink-driving limits are stricter at 50 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Value Penguin shared the data on drink driving situation in the country, published by the Singapore Traffic Police. It showed that drunk driving arrests have declined by nearly 30% from 3,019 arrests in 2013 to 2,121 in 2016, while accidents cause due to the influence of alcohol have decreased by 26.4% from 182 in 2014 to 134 in 2016.

Following chart shows the total number of arrest due to drunk driving in Singapore till 2016: