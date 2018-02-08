Singapore police said via a Facebook post on Thursday that a SingPost branch at Potong Pasir Community Club was robbed in afternoon.

The incident took place at around 1:30 pm. The alleged robber pressurised a female staff at the counter, who ran into a room for safety room but suspect climbed over the counter and forced her to hand over about S$3,000, which was placed in the drawers.

According to Today Online, police mentioned that the suspect was wearing a black cap, a black sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes. He was also seen to carry a black sling bag, probably to keep the money inside of it.

The police told Today Online: "The male suspect then climbed over the counter and made off with the cash that was placed in the drawers."

However, police authority mentioned that the suspect did not carry any weapon during the robbery and as of now no injuries have been reported.

The unnamed suspect was last seen running towards the direction of Upper Serangoon Road, along Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

While the police is still investigating the case they urged the citizen to inform immediately if someone can spot the suspect anywhere in the town. They asked to make a call to police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.SG/iwitness.