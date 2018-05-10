A puppy somehow came in the middle of the Upper Thomson Road and most of the vehicles avoided it except one man, who took an initiative to rescue the dog.

There were two videos posted on the Facebook group called SG Road Vigilante by a user, Sunita Parhar. The first dashboard camera footage showed that how other motorists were avoiding a collision with the puppy and moving forward, while the dog was also trying to avoid oncoming vehicles.

The second video, which is one-minute long, it captured that how a man came and grabbed the small puppy, who looked frightened when the man came in front of it. The video also showed that many vehicles had decreased the speed when the drivers saw the puppy in the middle of the Upper Thomson Road.

In the post, Parhar said, "So we were driving down Upper Thomson Road and this poor puppy was running in the middle of the road. Poor guy looked so distressed. We were wondering how to help him when a really kind man stepped out and picked him up. Thank you Sir!"

Parhar posted the video on May 8 and since then it has received 225 likes and 185 shares. On Tuesday another Facebook page called, Fabrications About The PAP reposted the reposted the rescue video, which has received 6800 likes, 3500 shares and 184000 views as of May 10.

This is one of those animal rescue incidents that took place on the streets of Singapore. Earlier in January 2018, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer captured in a video while rescuing a rooster who somehow came in the middle of the road. The 23-year-old officer said that he was cycling near the Central Fire Station in Hill Street when he suddenly saw the rooster.

But in the same country, a driver hit a dog in the Portsdown Road on March 2018 and the entire incident was captured in a dashboard camera footage. An eyewitness later posted the video online by traffic channel Roads.sg.