A 50-year-old man was hit by a car at Kallang Avenue and Kallang Bahru junction on Monday. Later, he was taken to hospital due to the injuries.

Police also confirmed that when the officers reached the accident location they found the middle-aged man in a conscious state and later they took him to Raffles Hospital, located near One North Station, which is almost 20 minutes away from the accident location.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was also informed about the incident and they deployed an ambulance, which reached the accident scene at around 10 am.

In some shared photos by a witness of the incident showed that the middle-aged man, who was wearing formal outfits and carrying a bag, laying on the road. A Toyota car with the registration number SKZ5129M could be seen in one of the images next to the man.

There was another man in the photos who was also standing near the injured man. IBTimes Singapore believes that the second man came to provide his assistance and was helping to direct the traffic.

As reported, the accident took place at around 9.41 am. Police later told STOMP that on Monday morning, they were alerted to an accident that took place at the junction of Kallang Avenue and Kallang Bahru involving a car and a 50-year-old man.

However, the police investigation is going on.