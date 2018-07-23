A 64-year-old man allegedly used a hammer to hit a 54-year-old female victim near Ang Mo Kio MRT station on Sunday afternoon, July 22 and escaped from the scene. But, the police officers tracked him down and took him into custody.

When officials reached the incident location they found the woman in a conscious state but her head was wounded. Later, they took her to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital, located at 11 Jalan Tan Tock Seng for further treatment.

Police said in a news release, which was published on Monday that the officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division found the accused at a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 in a drunk condition.

They also stated that the officers arrested him due to his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

As per the Penal Code Section 324, (Except in the case provided for by section 334), whoever "voluntarily causes hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing or cutting, or any instrument which, used as a weapon of offence, is likely to cause death, or by means of fire or any heated substance, or by means of any poison or any corrosive substance, or by means of any explosive substance, or by means of any substance which it is deleterious to the human body to inhale, to swallow, or to receive into the blood, or by means of any animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years, or with fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments."