A Singaporean man was charged in court on Friday for allegedly hiring a hitman to murder an individual.

The accused, Allen Vincent Hui Kim Seng was charged for the murder conspiracy with a man, who is known as "Camorra Hitmen" to kill a 30-year-old man, Tan Han Shen between May 5 and May 13, 2018.

However, since the court did not reveal any details on the relationship between the accused and Tan, the relation between Camorra Hitmen and Allen and the motive of planning a murder is not clear yet. Even, there are no details on the discovery of the alleged offence.

The accused faced the first charge of one count of criminal intimidation on May 19. As per the reports, the court heard that Allen sent a text messaged to Ng Woan Man, a 30-year-old woman. In the message the accused wrote that Tan should not be there else, he will be killed. As of now, police did not reveal the relationship between Allen and Ng.

On the day of the hearing, the wife of the alleged accused was present in the court. Allen was represented by the lawyer T M Sinnadurai. Reports stated that the accused will be remanded for three weeks for a psychiatric evaluation. Later, on June 18 he will again visit for the next court hearing.

As per Section 324, except cases provided by section 334, if a person voluntarily causes hurt "by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing or cutting, or any instrument which, used as a weapon of offence, is likely to cause death, or by means of fire or any heated substance, or by means of any poison or any corrosive substance, or by means of any explosive substance, or by means of any substance which it is deleterious to the human body to inhale, to swallow, or to receive into the blood, or by means of any animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 7 years, or with fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments."