An accident in the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) caused the death of a 46-year-old man on Wednesday evening, July 4.

A video of the accident that was captured through a dashboard camera, has shown that at around 6.35 pm on Wednesday a Mercedes car crossed from one lane to another, without decreasing the speed and crashed into a Mitsubishi.

The video was shared on a Facebook page called ROADS.sg and the post it was written that the driver of the Mercedes allegedly had a heart attack, which made him off balanced and caused the collision.

Both the ca were heavily damaged, especially the Mercedes with a registration no SKM161U, flipped after the collision. Before the arrival of any rescue officers, few local residents provided their assistance to help the 46-year-old man.

The 1.12-minute footage also showed a man was lying on the road, motionlessly and one man and a woman were trying to help him by performing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR. As of now, the video has already collected 16000 views.

For more details, IBTImes Singapore contacted police, who are investigating the case.