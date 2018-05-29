A 20-year-old motorcyclist became injured in an accident that took place in East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Tuesday morning but died after he was taken to the hospital.

The accident happened along the ECP towards Changi Airport, before the Marine Parade exit involving the motorcycle and a trailer. As reported by STOMP, a witness to this accident took some pictures of the location at around 7.30 am after the incident happened. He also stated that he saw a traffic jam in that area due to the accident.

However, one of those pictures has shown debris, a damaged motorcycle and a helmet on the road. The involved trailer also can be seen in the photo while standing on the roadside. The witness also stated that he saw a van of Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) department at the accident location.

Police said that they were alerted to the accident at around 6.23 am and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they came to know about the ECP accident at around 6.30 am. SCDF also alerted the hospital to be on standby, which usually happens in serious cases.

Officers found the unconscious body of the 20-year-old motorcyclist, who was immediately taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH), located at 2 Simei Street 3. Later, a police spokesperson stated that after the victim was diagnosed by the paramedics at CGH, they pronounced him dead. The driver of that trailer, 47, is cooperating with the local police in their investigation.

The accident caused a huge traffic jam in that area and it was still ongoing at around 10 am.

Earlier, on May 1 a 30-year-old man died near the Xilin Avenue exit on ECP after his car skied out of control. The victim was stuck inside the vehicle but was extricated by the SCDF. Later, when the paramedics diagnosed the man, they pronounced him dead.