A 34-year-old man named Hamzah Idil was arrested for punching a fellow passenger on an MRT train. Now the accused has finally been sent to jail on February 2.

The accused has now been in jail for a week after pleading guilty to assaulting 30-year-old fellow passenger Ng Shi Xiang in December 2016.

Tan Jen Tse, the district judge has also asked Hamzah to provide $500 as compensation to the victim for his medical bill and the money has to be given to the investigation officer.

According to reports, Ng took a train from Novena station at around 10 pm on that day. Hamzah also boarded the same train and was standing in the near a door.

During the court hearing, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenny Yang said that when Ng entered into the train, he tried to make his own way to the empty space behind Hamzah.

Kenny also mentioned that during that process the victim somehow bumped into Hamzah's shoulder and stepped on the defendant's foot. Then the verbal argument started between them.

The angry argument between both the passengers started to get more aggressive while the train was travelling towards Toa Payoh station, when suddenly Hamzah flew into a rage and punched Ng's face twice.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness pressed an emergency button and the MTR staff gathered in the station to control the situation.

Later, the victim was rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and according to Ng's medical report, doctors found bruises on his forehead and right cheek.

On Friday 2017, the DPP Kenny urged for two weeks of imprisonment. He told the court that Hamzah had behaved in a "thuggish manner" on the train.

Mohammed Shakirin Abdul Rashid, the lawyer of the accused pleaded for a fine. He said that the argument was short and Ng provoked his client to become more aggressive.

According to law, for the assault, the convict could have been sent to jail for up to two years with a fine up to $5,000.