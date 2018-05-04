An alert commuter caught a 27-year-old man, who was trying to take an upskirt video of a woman on an escalator at Bishan MRT station. The accused was later arrested by the local police.

Reports stated that the commuter, Fitri Hakim noticed that the suspect was recording a video on upriding escalator towards the North-South Line at around 4.55pm on Thursday. In addition, he said that the man was holding his phone along with his wallet. Even though the wallet was covering his phone, about a fifth of the phone was exposed and Fitri saw the red recording button.

Fitri, who is also 27-year-old said the suspect was trailing behind the girl. He said the escalator wasn't packed, it was just one line of people, standing on the left, but the man went right behind the lady.

Fitri also captured the accused through his mobile camera and then followed him. When he caught the accused, he asked sarcastically that whether the man has got the footage or not. Fitri asked the man to unlock the phone and he showed a picture of his family. After searching in the gallery section finally he found the video of the woman.

Fitri took the man to the ticketing office and an employee called the Public Transport Security Command (Transcom). The officers have confiscated the phone and for detail investigation, they have looked through the train station's CCTV footages. When the officers arrived the location, the unnamed accused was shocked to see police and was not able to talk properly also.

The police said that they were alerted to the case of insulting the modesty of a woman at about 5 pm that happened at Bishan MRT. The further investigation is under process.

Such cases are not rare now these days, as a 31-year-old Malaysian man was sentenced to jail for 24 weeks in April 2018 after the court found him guilty of taking 84 upskirt videos. In the same month another accused, a delivery driver, 34, was given 24 weeks' jail sentence for taking 61 upskirt videos.