Police arrested a 51-year-old Singapore national from Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday, June 15 for threatening another driver by using a weapon and damaging his car. Police officers were alerted to the incident at about 2.30pm.

Later the police confirmed that it is a case of possession of an offensive weapon and mischief that took place in Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday afternoon. A police spokesperson also stated that they arrested the man for his alleged involvement in this case.

As reported the man was cut into the driver's land and started to threaten the other driver. Later, when the situation became worse, the accused came out of his car with a weapon and damaged the driver's side mirror. The police investigation is going on.

Singapore's Arms Offences Act stated that,

The penalty for being in unlawful possession of arms or ammunition: 1) a convict of unlawful possession of an arm or ammunition shall be punished with an imprisonment for a term of not less than 5 years and not more than 10 years and shall also be punished with caning with not less than 6 strokes.

2) any person who unlawfully carries any arm shall be guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than 5 years and not more than 14 years and shall also be punished with caning with not less than 6 strokes.

Using or attempting to use arms: 1) any person who uses or attempts to use any arm shall be guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be punished with death.

any person who uses or attempts to use any arm shall, until the contrary is proved, be presumed to have used or attempted to use the arm with the intention to cause physical injury to any person or property.

Consorting with person carrying arms: "Any person who consorts with, or is found in the company of, another person who is unlawfully carrying or is in unlawful possession of any arm in circumstances which raise a reasonable presumption that he knew that that other person was carrying or had in his possession or under his control any such arm shall, unless he proves that he had reasonable grounds for believing that that other person was not unlawfully carrying or was not in unlawful possession of such arm, be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to the like punishment as that other person with whom he was consorting or in whose company he was found."