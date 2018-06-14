Singapore police said on Wednesday, June 13 that they have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 66-year-old woman.

The victim lodged a police complaint on Tuesday and said that she was molested by a man at Block 9 North Bridge Road. After receiving the complaint the police started their investigation and finally tracked the alleged molester.

Reports stated that they arrested the unnamed man from New Bridge Road on Wednesday. The investigation is going on.

As per the 2017 crime report, last year outrage of modesty cases has been increased by 22.2% to 1,566 cases from 1,282 cases in 2016. The key concern is, most of these cases had taken place in public transport and at entertainment night spots.

Section 354 Penal Code says, "Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage the modesty of that person, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 2 years, or with fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments."

Earlier this month, a Singaporean teen faced charges for sexually assaulting his own sister in their Jurong East flat and he pleaded guilty to the charge of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman.

Later, another man, 49, pleaded guilty in a district court to two counts of outrage of outrage of modesty. He was charged for molesting his Indonesian maid four times in 2016. The woman later reported the incident to the Ministry of Manpower.