A 45-year-old Malaysian man, who was allegedly involved in the City Harvest Church (CHC) case, as he helped ex-leader Chew Eng Han to escape from Singapore, has been arrested in Malaysia.

Singapore State Courts issued an arrest warrant against the suspect named Khoo Kea Leng, who was caught by Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) and on Monday he was handed to Singapore Police Force (SPF).

According to reports, the 57-year-old Chew was presented during the court hearing on Thursday, February 22 for attempting to flee the country with 53-year-old Tan Poh Teck, from Pulau Ubin on Wednesday.

However, Khoo is the third accused who was arrested to help Chew to escape and will be presented and charged in the court on Wednesday, February 28.

Tan was charged with supporting Chew's attempt to flee the country unlawfully, while his 61-year-old brother, Eng Soon is out after approving a police bail.

Chew, who was on bail of $1 m and other CHC case leaders, including 53-year-old founder Kong was convicted for misappropriating some money worth $50 m of church funds. This case was the largest fraud case ever took place in Singapore, which involves charitable finds.

Chew was due to begin his jail sentence of three years and four months last Thursday, February 22 for his major involvement in the CHC.

If the court finds Chew guilty for leaving Singapore illegally, then he could face a jail term of up to six months and/or a maximum fine of $2,000.

The law will also punish those, who will be convicted of supporting such criminals to run away from the country. The guilty have to face an imprison for six months to two years, including a fine up to $6,000.

Hsu Sin Yun, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police mentioned that the joint collaboration of SPF and RMP helped in catching Khoo in Malaysia.

He also mentioned that SPF will spare no efforts to search those criminals, who commit crimes in the Republic. In addition to that, Hsu also said that SPF will work with their foreign law enforcement partners to bring these criminals to justice.