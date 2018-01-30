Singapore police have arrested a 34-year-old man for breaking into a pet shop in Ang Mo Kio and stealing a few birds in Singapore. According to reports, several birds along with their cages were missing after the incident.

The authorities said that they received a report about the alleged break-in in a pet shop at Block 408, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at about 8.40 am on Monday. Soon after this, the officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted investigations and identified the suspect, who was arrested at 11.45 pm on the same day.

The suspect will be charged in court with the offence of housebreaking and theft by night. If convicted, the man can be sentenced between two and 14 years of jail and fined.

The property owners have been advised to secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grills. Before leaving their shops unattended even for a short span, they should make sure that they lock their property with close-shackled padlocks.

The police have also asked the property owners not to keep large amount of cash in their shops. In order to keep a check on such unwanted incidents, they can install burglar alarms, motion sensor lights or close-circuit surveillance cameras covering access points into their premises.

However, the property owners should test those devices periodically to make sure that those are in proper working condition.

Last year in December, there were reports of two birds being stolen from flats in Bedok North. In May 2017, a 32-year-old man was arrested by the police for breaking into a shop in Sungei Tengah Road and stealing four birds worth about $2,000.