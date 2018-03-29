A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for his involvement in a case of attempted armed robbery along Tyrwhitt Road in Singapore.

The police said in a press release that they received a report stating that a man had brandished a penknife at a 78-year-old woman who was manning a convenience store in Jalan Besar and demanded for money on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman put up a struggle and the man eventually fled without managing to get any money. The woman was not injured.

Following the report, the officers from Central Police Division conducted extensive ground enquiries and located the man. He was arrested along Lavender Street on the same day at about 6.35 pm, less than five hours from the receipt of the report. The penknife was also seized as case exhibit.

On Thursday, the man will be charged in court with the offence of attempted armed robbery punishable under Section 393 read with Section 397 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

If found guilty, he may face a jail term extending to not less than 2 years and not more than 7 years, and shall also be punished with caning with not less than 12 strokes.