A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at a petrol kiosk along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 in Singapore.

The police said in a press release on Sunday that a 20-year-old woman reported that she was molested when she was queuing for payment at a petrol kiosk along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 on January 13.

Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV footages, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on January 14, within 16 hours of the report, the police said.

The police said that the investigations against the man are ongoing.

If convicted of outrage of modesty, the suspect may be jailed for up to two years, a fine or caning.