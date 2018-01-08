A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at Joo Koon MRT station in Singapore. On Monday, the police said in a press release that a 39-year-old woman reported about the molestation last Monday.

According to police, the victim said that she was molested while walking down the staircase at the station. The authorities identified the suspect with the help of the CCTV footage and ground enquiries. The suspect was arrested on Saturday at the same MRT station.

The police said that the investigations against the suspect are going on. If convicted of outrage of modesty, the suspect may be jailed for up to two years, a fine or caning.