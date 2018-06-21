An accident took place in Tanah Merah Coast Road involving three lorries and a tripped truck on Wednesday, June 20. A 31-year-old man died on the spot, as he was crushed between those two vehicles.

As reported, the deceased stopped at the accident location to help the driver of the tripped truck, as the vehicle was badly damaged but, the man, 31, became the victim of the accident. The police said that they were alerted to the accident at around 6.50 pm that happened along Tanah Merah Coast Road towards Changi Coast Road.

Police said that when they reached the accident location they found the unconscious body of that man but after diagnosed by the paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old driver of one of those involved lorries was found trapped inside the vehicle. But, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescued him successfully and took the injured driver to the Changi General Hospital. Another driver, 33, became injured due to the accident and he was also admitted to the same hospital.

The 22-year-old unnamed driver, of the last lorry, which was involved in the chain collision, was in a conscious state when he was taken to the hospital. Reports also stated that his vehicle hit another lorry and that triggered the huge accident.

Later, police said that the driver of the last lorry was arrested for the causing death by a negligent act.

As mentioned in Singapore Penal Code Section 304 A, Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished- 1) in the case of a rash act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 5 years, or with fine, or with both; or 2) in the case of a negligent act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 2 years, or with fine, or with both.

The pictures of the aftermath of the accident were shared in a Facebook group called SG Road Vigilante. Those images showed the covered dead body of the man, as well as badly damaged vehicles and the broken parts of the lorries on the accident site.

However, the police investigation is going on.