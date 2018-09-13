An accident took place at the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Wednesday, September 12. The accident involved nine vehicles and caused the death of a 33-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist.

The police were alerted to the accident at around 5.19 pm, Wednesday. This incident, which happened along the AYE, towards Tuas, has involved six cars, two motorcycles and a lorry.

The 33-year-old motorcyclist was found lying motionless at the site of the accident. When the paramedics reached the location and checked the man, who was a Malaysian citizen, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

The police found two more injured men, aged between 26 and 29. The male car passenger and another motorcyclist were in a conscious state when they were taken to the National University Hospital, located at 5 Lower Kent Ridge Road.