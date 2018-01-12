While 2017 was registered as the warmest year for Singapore, the weather is getting colder day by day in the region due to the 'monsoon surge', that is affecting the South China Sea region , said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The agency, in its latest update, said Singapore will witness overcast and windy conditions with periods of moderate to heavy rain, at times with thunder in the next two days. The daily temperature is expected to range between 22º Centigrade and 28º C.

The temperature is set to drop further in the next few days. As recorded by NEA on Wednesday, the temperatures dipped below 23º C in certain parts of Singapore, particularly in the evening.

According to Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) weather report on the same day between 8 pm and 9 pm, a reading of 22.9º C was recorded in Newtown.

On Monday morning, several parts of the city-state witnessed heavy rain that caused severe flash floods.

Similarly, neighbouring country Malaysia too faced thunderstorms and the chilly weather. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, in a Twitter post, said "Wah! Today it's really cold in Malaysia, just like in Jeddah. Alhamdulillah back home safe."

The Malaysian Metrological Department has also mentioned about the unusual temperature drop in several places such as Kuala Pilah and Senai, that range from 20.7°C to 21.4°C.

According to their recent post on Facebook, thunderstorms, heavy rain with strong winds will be witnessed by several areas in Kedah, Penang, Silver and Sarawak.

The weather portal AccuWeather has also reported that heavy rainfall is expected in both Singapore and Malaysia till the end of this weekend. Eastern Malaysia will see a 200-400 mm rainfall in these days, it said.