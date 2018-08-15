Singapore and its neighbouring country Malaysia both celebrated the 72nd Independence Day of India on Wednesday. While Singapore's population has 9.1% of Indians, in Malaysia, the third largest ethnic group after the Chinese and the Malays are the Malaysian Indians. So, it is prominent that these two countries have a close relation to Indian culture.

The High Commission of India, Singapore has organized an event to celebrate the Independence Day and invited all the Indian nationals and friends of India to attend the ceremony at 31 Grange Road at around 9 am.

Apart from Singapore, High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur also organized a flag hoisting ceremony at India House, No. 1, Lorong Duta Dua, Persiaran Duta, which has been renamed as Persiaran Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin from 9 am to 10.30 am.

The event schedule stated that at around 8.30 am Indian nationals in the country were gathered at the venue and then the Indian national flag was hosted by H. E. Shri Mridul Kumar followed by the Indian national anthem. The celebration also included a rendition of patriotic songs. Before the starting of the event, the organizers also asked the people to bring their ID card and other identity proof for admission purpose.

The south-east Asian country Indonesia, where Indians are a huge part of the population, the 72nd Independence Day of India was celebrated at the India House in Jakarta. Ambassador H.E Mr Pradeep Kumar Rawat unfurled the Indian National Flag in the presence of more than 300 members of the Indian community, members of Indian contingent of Asian games.

A brief cultural program was also organized that included Indian patriotic songs. Students from Rama Global International School, Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School, Delhi Public School Karawang Indonesia and Beacon Academy participated in the cultural program as well as the music students of Jawaharlal Nehru Indian Cultural Centre, Jakarta.