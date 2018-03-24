M1, one of the three major telcos operating in Singapore, will be selling electricity plans offered by Keppel Electric to residents living in Jurong from Saturday. This latest announcement comes just four days after StarHub spoke on Monday about its partnership with solar energy firm Sunseap to offer two electricity plans.

On Friday, the company said in a press release that the customers, who are staying in the area, will be able to sign up for the plans at IMM Jurong.

The media release added that the customers can also use the offers and discounts during the Jurong Open Electricity Market (OEM) soft launch.

According to M1, both new and re-contracting mobile customers can opt for either a discount of S$80 on a Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ phone, or six months of free "upsized data".

"We are delighted to partner Keppel Electric to offer our customers greater value and flexibility in the liberalised energy market," P Subramaniam, chief marketing officer, M1 told Channel NewsAsia.

"We look forward to working closely with Keppel Electric to provide new service development and product bundling for its provision of its electricity offerings in this town and nationwide in time to come," he added.

Janice Bong, the general manager for Keppel Electric said: "Since last August, we have collaborated with M1 on utilities metering solutions using M1's NB-IoT network to track customers' energy usage more efficiently."

"Today, with the OEM Jurong soft launch, we are happy to partner with M1 again so that residential consumers can sign up conveniently at M1 stores and also enjoy exclusive bundled offers," Bong added.

The official website of Keppel Electric stated that the soft launch of OEM will begin on Apr 1. It will be aimed at offering greater flexibility to households and businesses in Jurong by allowing them to "buy electricity from a retailer with a price plan that best meets their needs".

The news releases clarified that the OEM applies to customers with postal codes starting with 60, 61, 62, 63 or 64. However, consumers who wish to continue purchasing electricity from SP Group at the regulated tariff may also choose to do so.