The chassis of a lorry trailer fell off the vehicle and hit a lamp post along Jalan Buroh on Wednesday in Singapore. According to reports, the accident took place while the lorry was navigating a bend.

The police said that they were informed about the accident along Jalan Buroh at 8.40 am. There were no reports of any injury due to the incident. The police added that the investigations are still going on.

Several photos of the incident that were circulated online showed a lorry trailer chassis overturned on its side, blocking the entire road. The images also showed a lamp post by the side of the road bending over due to the impact.

At 9 am, the Land Transport Authority posted on Twitter about the accident on Jalan Buroh towards Jurong Port Road after Jurong Pier Road and urged the motorists to avoid the road.

However, five minutes later, the authorities tweeted about an accident on Jalan Buroh towards Jurong Pier Circus.