Singapore police arrested a 26-year-old man, suspected of driving under influence of alcohol, after he rammed into a tree with his lorry on February 4 (Sunday).

The accident took place along Boon Lay Place.

The police were immediately alerted about the accident, following which they rushed to the spot at around 7.46 am.

The aftermath of the incident was captured by an eyewitness and the photo was shared through a messaging app called Telegram.

In that image, The prime mover is seen smashed against a tree on the road divider. Tree branches have also fallen on the vehicle and caused damage.

According to police, they are currently enquiring the suspect to get further information. As of now, there is no report of any injury.

In Singapore, any case of drink and drive is governed by the Road Traffic Act. According to law the prescribed limit of alcohol during driving is 35 microgrammes (ug) per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath or 80 milligrammes (mg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of blood.

So, in case a person is found guilty for consuming between 35 – 54 ug, he or she will face a driving ban of 12 to 18 months including a fine of $1,000 to $2,000. The range of sentence is divided into three other levels and they are:

• Between 55 – 69 ug: $2,000 to $3,000 in fines, and a driving ban for 18 to 24 months

• Between 70 – 89 ug: $3,000 to $4,000 in fines, and a driving ban for 24 to 36 months

• At least 90 ug: $4,000 to $5,000 in fines, and a driving ban for 36 to 48 months or longer

• For repeat offenders under s. 67, a fine of between $3,000 and $10,000, or an imprisonment term of up to 12 months is imposed.