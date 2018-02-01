In 2016, a lorry passenger had to amputate his left leg below the knee after the driver crashed the vehicle while driving in a negligent way.

However, driver of the vehicle Natesan Ravi was jailed for a week on Wednesday February 1 for causing the accident and for driving in a reckless manner. He has been barred from driving for one and a half years.

As per reports, the 40-year-old driver was driving along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 at around 6 am on June 27, 2016. Indian national Vellakannu Vellaichamy, 41 was seated beside him. Natesan failed to keep the lorry under control, thus leading to the crash.

The heavy vehicle crashed into road railings leading to the serious damage, primarily to the front and left side of the vehicle. The front wheel came off as well. Vellakannu's left foot was trapped under the damaged part of and seeing his grave condition Natesan called an ambulance. The victim was taken to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital and doctors amputated his left leg. He was kept admitted for 117 days until October 21, 2016.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Shi said that at the time of the accident, the weather was favourable and the roads were dry. Traffic apparently was not heavy but was moderate, say reports.

She urged District Judge Tan Jen Tse to give imprisonment order to Natesan for a week as he is responsible for the permanent damage caused to the Indian national. Defence counsel Andre Arul urged the court not to send the accused to jail as he was not speeding and that the victim had signed a letter in last year February 24 where he expressed his desire to drop charges against Natesan.

The lawyer further added that the victim does not hold any grudge against the accused as he happens to be the sole breadwinner of his family and the court's decision can impact him financially. For causing the accident, Natesan could have been jailed for up to two years and fined $5,000.