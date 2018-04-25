The 25-year-old lorry driver, who was involved crashing his vehicle into three Singaporeans near Yio Chu Kang MRT station on Monday morning, April 23, was charged with reckless driving causing death on Tuesday, April 24.

The court documents stated that the accused, Xu Kai Xiang allegedly drove the lorry in a manner that was dangerous to the public. The lorry overturned a traffic signal light post, mounted a kerb and hit the drain railings on the pavement.

Apart from the three pedestrians, an SBS Transit bus was also involved in the accident that took place on Monday at about 9.35 am in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 towards Marymount Road.

The SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said that the bus was standing at a traffic junction when the lorry came hurtling and hit three pedestrians and then the bus.

When Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officials reached the location they found two pedestrians stuck under the lorry and by using the rescue lifting airbags, they extricated them. The paramedics pronounced all of them dead.

Later reports stated the three victims of the incident were identified as 58-year-old Gina Chua, an elderly man Chua Cheng Thong, 86 and a 63-year-old Yap Soon Huat.

Under Section 66 Penal Code of Singapore, whoever causes a death of a person while driving a motor vehicle on a road in a reckless manner which is dangerous to the public, taking into account the nature, condition and the use of the road shall be guilty of an offence.

The law says that if anyone found guilty of committing such offence, he or she could face a jail term of 5-years.